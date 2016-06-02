Eugene Lazebny

Animated Tab Bar Icons

Eugene Lazebny
Eugene Lazebny
  • Save
Animated Tab Bar Icons ui tab tabbar navigation iphone ios icon gif app animation
Download color palette

Animated tab bar icons for Touch.

-------------

VK (originally VKontakte) is the largest European online social networking service. It is available in several languages, but is especially popular among Russian-speaking users.

Touch is a new look at the VK. Light and simple design. Easy news feed. All necessary functions all in one touch.

Check out the full case-study on Behance

App Store

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2016
Eugene Lazebny
Eugene Lazebny

More by Eugene Lazebny

View profile
    • Like