Animated tab bar icons for Touch.
VK (originally VKontakte) is the largest European online social networking service. It is available in several languages, but is especially popular among Russian-speaking users.
Touch is a new look at the VK. Light and simple design. Easy news feed. All necessary functions all in one touch.
Check out the full case-study on Behance
App Store