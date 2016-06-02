Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

Mobile Dashboard 💯

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Dashboard 💯 android ios mobile data science chart dashboard stats minimalist ui ux interface
Download color palette

It was time to integrate stats on mobile. A simple and intuitive navigation combined to real data about your Mention alert.

📲 Check Dashboard on AndroidiOS

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2016
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like