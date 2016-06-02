Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anton Ten

Be in the loop! | Character

Anton Ten
Anton Ten
  • Save
Be in the loop! | Character 2d emotions casting illustration shape character flat motion animation papaton
Download color palette

Meet our main character from the new project! Also with sound – https://www.instagram.com/p/BGII7hLDP_O/ :)
Stay tuned! :)

Made by PAPATON Studio
Site | Fb | Instagram | Behance | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2016
Anton Ten
Anton Ten

More by Anton Ten

View profile
    • Like