Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juskteez ✌︎

Google Search

Juskteez ✌︎
Juskteez ✌︎
  • Save
Google Search motion design material web animation ui search google
Google Search motion design material web animation ui search google
Google Search motion design material web animation ui search google
Download color palette
  1. google_search.gif
  2. results.jpg
  3. search_expaned.jpg

Having an idea for new Google Search concept. Enjoy the animation, see attachments and feel free to let me know what you guys think about this concept.

Hope you like it!

P/s: Logo's dots motion by Google

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2016
Juskteez ✌︎
Juskteez ✌︎

More by Juskteez ✌︎

View profile
    • Like