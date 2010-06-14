Dan Cederholm

Yep, they work perfectly.

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Yep, they work perfectly. social icons gedy rebound simplebits wip slate bitstream
Download color palette

Adding Gedy's new icons to the design in progress. Fits like a glove.

Using opacity and CSS Transitions to handle lazy hover/focus treatments as well, of which this style icon works wonderfully.

Shot 1276539193
Rebound of
Sweet Social Media Icons
By Gedy León
View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2010
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like