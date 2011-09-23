Simon Birky Hartmann

KBCo. thingy - Changes!

KBCo. thingy - Changes! sunflower textured grunge poster moon blue kansas bible company dateline bold
Color changes, texture shifts and Moon added. Now, final texturing.

Rebound of
KBCo. thingy
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
