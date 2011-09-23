Dani Ward

Time To Heal

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
Time To Heal hand lettering hand-lettering calligraphy cursive custom type graph healing heal time
Download color palette

More hand-lettering. This is for a friend, and for me frankly. No matter what your demons are, now is the time for the healing process to begin or continue.

Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like