Psd Soft Carbon Text Effect (Freebie)

psd soft carbon text effect
A soft carbon text style effect in photoshop with a pattern overlay.
The psd file is available as a freebie @ Pixeden.com:
Psd Soft Carbon Text Effect

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
