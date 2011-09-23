Abby Holcomb

DarkSide

Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
  • Save
DarkSide type comic book
Download color palette

Playing with type inspired by campy retro horror comic books. Halloween potential?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2011
Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Abby Holcomb

View profile
    • Like