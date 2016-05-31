Vikings Logo Concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A generic Vikings concept I created recently. This logo along with a custom made word mark can be seen on behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/37547739/Vikings-Logo
This is still available for purchase to any team/school interested.
Email designsbyhahn@gmail.com