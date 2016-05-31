Greg Hahn

Vikings Logo Concept

Vikings Logo Concept mascot branding athletics logo sports norse vikings
A generic Vikings concept I created recently. This logo along with a custom made word mark can be seen on behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/37547739/Vikings-Logo

This is still available for purchase to any team/school interested.
Email designsbyhahn@gmail.com

Posted on May 31, 2016
