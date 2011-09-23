Tady Walsh

Revamp typography website
Everyone else around me is at it, so impossible not to think about my own site. Thinking about a facelift. Testing typefaces. Top is Brandon Grotesque (which always looks right to me). Bottom is Arvo, a free Google Web Font.

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
