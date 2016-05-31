Jakub Antalik

Event Discovery App

Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Hire Me
  • Save
Event Discovery App discovery map cards app profile mobile ios events
Event Discovery App discovery map cards app profile mobile ios events
Download color palette
  1. app-nahlad.png
  2. real-pixles.png

One of the design explorations for Event Discovery App focused on your friends and gives you more relevant recommendations.

Behance
Twitter
Facebook

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2016
Jakub Antalik
Jakub Antalik
Product Designer jakubantalik. com
Hire Me

More by Jakub Antalik

View profile
    • Like