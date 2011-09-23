Bill Kenney

Run26Two Social Drop 2

branding running landing page web design
This is what appears when you rollover the call to action. The cropped corner looks weird in this shot but ties in with the angles on the logotype.

Check out the branding process here > http://focuslabllc.com/blog/branding-run26two

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
