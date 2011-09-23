Bill Kenney

Landing Page

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page branding running landing page web design focus lab logo logo type identity
Download color palette

Quick landing page made for a branding job we just completed.

Splash page > http://Run26Two.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2011
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab →
Hire Me

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like