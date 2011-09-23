James

Editing GIF Speed

Editing GIF Speed iphone iphone 4 retina apple ios gifture
Tap and hold to toggle through the stages of creating a gif.

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
