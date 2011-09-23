MUTI

Illville

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Illville typography pattern zulu retro
Download color palette

Working on an illustration inspired by Durban beachfront, mixing type and patterns. It's our submission for a collective project - will give more details when it launches.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2011
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like