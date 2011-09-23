Tom O

Fun hand-drawn social icons

icon social media hand-drawn sketch doodle icons
I've been wanting to produce some sketchy icons for a while, so whipped up some fun hand-drawn social icons. These can be downloaded here.

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
