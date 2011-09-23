Give a Damn Design v7

Doc Parsons

This is long, long overdue.

For a number of reasons I scrapped the last version of my redesign that was 90% complete and began from scratch.

I started this yesterday and my goal is to launch by the end of the weekend...

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
