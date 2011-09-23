Helvetic Brands®

Klip icons

branding logo icon identity ios
The concept of the design was to show user interaction with two arrows, and also read as playing & taking videos.

Not responsible for how it turned out ;^) http://www.klip.com/images/icon_klip.png

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
