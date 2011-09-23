Nebojsa Gelevski - Bane

In Design We Trust

In Design We Trust design trust typography experiment vintage permanent press retro
Typography experiments using old permanent press letters from the book "Le peintre de lettres"

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
