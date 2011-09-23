Dutchicon

Multimedia Icons

Dutchicon
Dutchicon
Hire Me
  • Save
Multimedia Icons icon multimedia film computer server 3d speaker hdtv remote cd dvd webcam microphone earbuds multimedia icons full screen
Download color palette

I just uploaded this icon set, it's over here. I like the film roll, HDTV and the earbuds. Which one(s) do you like best? Let me know.

Dutchicon
Dutchicon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dutchicon

View profile
    • Like