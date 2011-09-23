📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
New briefcase vector! I've spent a bit of time on this one and enjoyed designing it! It's going to be scaled down a little more to be used as a backend icon for MatchPoint Careers.
I do realise the handle needs a little bit of work still and i'm still adding bits and bobs to it, but wanted to whip it up now anyway :)