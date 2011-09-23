Bene

Bene
Bene
Suitcase watercolor logo blog travel green photoshop
Trying out a different title logo for a travel blog. Client rejected the boots logo because it was too much focused on 'walking'. I first drew this shape in Illustrator and imported it into Photoshop and applied a watercolor brush stroke to it.

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
