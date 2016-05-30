Konstantin Smirnov
Icons animation for AFP.ru

Icons animation for AFP.ru animation icons festival dj bright blue black bank alfabank afp
My part of work for largest open-air stage in Russia.
Alfa Future People Festival
http://afp.ru

Posted on May 30, 2016
