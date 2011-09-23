Gary Shikhelman

Twitter Icon

Gary Shikhelman
Gary Shikhelman
  • Save
Twitter Icon twitter icon ui social iphone ipad
Download color palette

This is my first shot. It's a twitter icon that shows the number of unread messages. Thanks for the draft Blaze.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2011
Gary Shikhelman
Gary Shikhelman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gary Shikhelman

View profile
    • Like