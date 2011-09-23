mediahack

Teaser: App Micro Site

mediahack
mediahack
  • Save
Teaser: App Micro Site fight app microsite
Download color palette

Here's a sample of a site for an app I'll be releasing soon. The site is going to be designed for mobile primarily. I'm incorporating pieces of the app in the site. I'll update this post when I get the icons for the target platforms (ios+android) and then the upper support and contact buttons.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 23, 2011
mediahack
mediahack

More by mediahack

View profile
    • Like