Paris

Working on the post-wedding website now. Oh my goodness, I cannot explain how trilled I am to finally visit Paris!

We're going to use the blog to log our trip. Photos, geotagging, etc. It will be a great memory piece as well as a place for our families/friends to follow along.

Should I put some color into the big 25? Perhaps the red or a teal?

Posted on Sep 23, 2011
