Chest Draft

Chest Draft 512x512 treasure chest photoshop process draft
This is draft of what will eventually become the icon for our school's library management system (Destiny). I'm looking for critical feedback before I move on to the next phase of this design which involves filling the chest with some appropriate iconography.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
