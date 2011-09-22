Arena

Ruby Pair

I refined the masculine face a bit: lightened his skin, added more chin definition, de-emphasized his ears a little.

I'm thinking that his hair could use a little more love, but I need to stop and work on my other work.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
