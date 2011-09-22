Leighton Hubbell

Bottle shop and tap room logo design

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Hire Me
  • Save
Bottle shop and tap room logo design beer tap room tap room bottle shop logo design banner retro brown orange typography
Download color palette

A logo design in progress for a bottle shop and tap room beer establishment.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration
Hire Me

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like