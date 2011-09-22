Creative Conncoctions Logo

Matt Safian

Working on a logo for a new blog/site I am going to build. The site will be focused on providing creative combinations of food when going to eat in dining halls. The spelling of "conncoctions" is done on purpose.

I'd love any feedback you might have! Thanks!

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
