Back of Greeting Card card logo design gnome greeting card
All cards printed by Card Gnome will have a branded section at the bottom of the back of each card. And each card sent gets its own web version, hence the QR code.

I created the logo many months ago, but this is the first time I added .com to it.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
