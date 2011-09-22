Daniele Rossi

Moby Dick Fail Whale

Daniele Rossi
Daniele Rossi
  • Save
Moby Dick Fail Whale illustration whale birds twitter blue parody
Download color palette

The Fail Whale character for a cover I made for an ebook version of Moby Dick.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Daniele Rossi
Daniele Rossi

More by Daniele Rossi

View profile
    • Like