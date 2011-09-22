Peter Faarup

Acqua di GIO

Peter Faarup
Peter Faarup
  • Save
Acqua di GIO didot perfume
Download color palette

Doing some Illustrator training.
Perfume is inspired by Robert Padbury who is awesome at this!

Sorry, for making a new shot. Forgot one important thing -> Pour Homme.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Peter Faarup
Peter Faarup

More by Peter Faarup

View profile
    • Like