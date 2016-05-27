Tony DeAngelo

Ernieball Redesign

Tony DeAngelo
Tony DeAngelo
Hire Me
  • Save
Ernieball Redesign ux ui musician shop product shadow modern web strings guitar music ernieball
Ernieball Redesign ux ui musician shop product shadow modern web strings guitar music ernieball
Download color palette
  1. ernieball_dribbble.jpg
  2. ernieball_productdetail_2.jpg

Recently got the amazing opportunity to redesign www.ernieball.com (go check it out!) This was was an example of a product detail page that we built out but eventually didnt get chosen. The live site! https://www.ernieball.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2016
Tony DeAngelo
Tony DeAngelo
Product Design Lead at Netflix
Hire Me

More by Tony DeAngelo

View profile
    • Like