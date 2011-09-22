Mike Cummings

Astronaut

Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings
  • Save
Astronaut astronaut shadow jump vector illustration muted tones
Download color palette

Astronaut for the animation.

7843eee2434b0d8af7a2653a2203aa6f
Rebound of
Biker
By Mike Cummings
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Mike Cummings
Mike Cummings

More by Mike Cummings

View profile
    • Like