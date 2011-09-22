Image Consulting logo

Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

Hi guys,heres one recently finished for a client n Image Consulting biz,makeup,style,health..
my idea was to make Star but having like male holding in romantic style female as reason for that is they do both for male and female image consultation :)
Also didnt want to go too flashy with this one just give it extra push with candyness :)

Hope u like it guys thanks!

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
