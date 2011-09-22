Dan Luton

PDF Certificate Generator Interface

More admin goodness - this time, a preview of the inline PDF certification generator that I'm developing. The Preview button opens a full-page CSS-rendered example of how the certificate looks, and from there you can export an independently-rendered PDF. Pretty cool stuff!

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
