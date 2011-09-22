Phil LaPier

I've been working on a secondary navigation bar for a rails app. The mini-patient profile is a button, which, when clicked slides out a sidebar from the left of the screen. Executed in pure HTML, CSS, and CSS3 Animations.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Head of Design @PilotDesign

