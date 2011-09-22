TinchyRobot

Loupe & Notepad loupe magnifier glass ui notepad user interface magnifying web elements retro leather cool vintage rock lebowski the dude
Finally I'm back to work on my next GUi release, this is a look at the notepad and the loupe magnifier that's going to be bundled with my next GUi.

Update! you can now check out the full 100+ set here in all its glory: http://bit.ly/nJ6SHo

