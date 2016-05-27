adhrian
Codigo Design

Daily UI Challenge 018 - Product Card

adhrian
Codigo Design
adhrian for Codigo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 018 - Product Card nixon daily ui product card uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
My #018 design for the #dailyui challenge. Hope you'll enjoy it! feedback is appreciated

if you like it, you can get it here

Find me :
Website | Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2016
Codigo Design
Codigo Design
Hire Us

More by Codigo Design

View profile
    • Like