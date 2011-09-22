Andrew Baumgartner

Q - Brush Battling

Q - Brush Battling q india ink calligraphy lettering handdrawn brush battle brush
Getting funky with the tail…
India ink with an awful brush on construction paper…
Rebound of
Brush Battle - Round 6: Q
By Preston A Brigham
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
