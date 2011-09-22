Ross Bruggink

Brave v2

Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
  • Save
Brave v2 flag bike biking star
Download color palette

Version 2. Needs more tweaking but leaning towards the first version now.

787dacd0573b017996d53744d685f1c5
Rebound of
Brave
By Ross Bruggink
View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Ross Bruggink
Ross Bruggink
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ross Bruggink

View profile
    • Like