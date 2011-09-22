Simon Birky Hartmann

KBCo. thingy sunflower textured grunge poster kansas bible company
Kansas Bible Company is a band created by some of the Studio's members college friends.

They make great tunes.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
