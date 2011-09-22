Sodus Point Lighthouse Logo

Nick Slater

Here is 3 comps of logos I am working on. The type face is my custom type "Caramanna", I guess I will call it Caramanna slim or 300... I really like how I did the simple style of buildings in my metropolis (Check the rebound.) In my hometown (Sodus) we have two lighthouses. SO I design a logo reflecting the two: First Comp is the Lighthouse on the pier and the other 2 are the old lighthouse Front and Back view. Let me know what you think?

