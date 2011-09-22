jason bays

Kid Rocket website

jason bays
jason bays
  • Save
Kid Rocket website rocket
Download color palette

A little glimpse a t a site i am building for myself as i play with colors and icons. Lot more to come on this one.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
jason bays
jason bays
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by jason bays

View profile
    • Like