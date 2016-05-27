Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Empty State for an app

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Empty State for an app chat dribbble popular shot kit app flat minimal android empty icon ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys! I wanted to share an empty state for an app. Let me know how you think about it.

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2016
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like