Matt Kauzlarich
Studio 1344

Quad City Mallards

Matt Kauzlarich
Studio 1344
Matt Kauzlarich for Studio 1344
Hire Us
  • Save
Quad City Mallards quad city mallards hockey team logo brand sports duck
Download color palette

New, updated logo for the Central Hockey League franchise, the Quad City Mallards.... View all the marks in the new identity here: http://studio1344.com/2011/09/quad-city-mallards/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Studio 1344
Studio 1344
B R A N D T O W I N

More by Studio 1344

View profile
    • Like