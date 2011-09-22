Alvin Groen

Splice UI

Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
  • Save
Splice UI splice movie ui
Download color palette

UI elements of the design for the pitch of the official website of the movie Splice

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
Interactive and Experiential Designer/Director

More by Alvin Groen

View profile
    • Like