Alvin Groen

Cats & Dogs

Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
  • Save
Cats & Dogs ui banner graph movie menu
Download color palette

Old design for the ad campaign pitch of Cats & Dogs

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Alvin Groen
Alvin Groen
Interactive and Experiential Designer/Director

More by Alvin Groen

View profile
    • Like